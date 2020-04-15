All 43 Malaysians stranded in Nepal arrive home, says Malaysian Embassy

Head of Chancery and third secretary of the embassy, Albony Basir, said all of them were brought back home via a Malindo Air chartered flight. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — All the 43 Malaysians who were identified to be stranded in Nepal due to travel restrictions imposed to control the spread of Covid-19 have safely returned home on April 4, said the Malaysian Embassy in Nepal.

Head of Chancery and third secretary of the embassy, Albony Basir, said all of them were brought back home via a Malindo Air chartered flight.

“To date, a few Malaysians are still in Nepal on their own willingness. These number of Malaysians are not considered stranded,” he said in a reply statement to Bernama.

According to an international media report, the government of Nepal has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown till April 27 as the country’s cases of Covid-19 infection climbed to 16.

This the third extension since the imposition of a lockdown in the Himalayan nation on March 24.

The Himalayan nation also decided to suspend all commercial international flights until April 30. — Bernama