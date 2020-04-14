Sarawak to ease MCO curbs on three more sectors

Health Ministry personnel screen individuals for fever as part of Covid-19 precautions, before sending them to transit centres for the homeless during the MCO March 30, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, April 14 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today added three more categories of businesses allowed to reopen under the third phase of the movement control order (MCO).

Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the utility sector providing water and electricity is allowed to operate daily.

However, he said the construction and electronic and computer service sectors are only allowed to operate twice a week.

“The contractors in the construction sector are only allowed to undertake works which are considered as essential, such as cleaning of sites that are dangerous and have the potential to cause harm to the public or have the potential to become breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes,” he told reporters on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in the state.

He said the contractors are still barred from carrying out building activities.

He added the electronic and computer service sector is only allowed to do repair works, but not to sell any product.

He said this sector is allowed to operate on Wednesdays and Fridays and from 7am to 7pm.

Other sectors that have been allowed to operate are the banking and financial institutions, manufacturing industries and small-medium enterprises, agriculture, hardware shops, vehicle repair workshops and spare part shops.

Uggah also said Sarawak recorded another 15 more Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the total number to 363 since the first case was registered on March 13.

He said all the 15 cases are treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

He added another 119 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) are also recorded today, bringing the total to 2,799.

He said out of the total, 2,284 have tested negative and 152 others are awaiting laboratory test results.