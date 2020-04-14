Minister: 1,374 MCO violators detained, 931 people slapped with compound notices

Policemen are seen manning a roadblock at Jalan Perak in George Town April 14, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The police detained 1,374 people during nationwide roadblocks, with 931 served with compound notices, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said that 418 people were also remanded.

“The Royal Malaysia Police detained 1,374 individuals for violating the movement control order (MCO), including 931 people who were fined RM1,000. Meanwhile, 418 people were remanded and 25 people were bailed,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said that 286 roadblocks were conducted nationwide and checks were done on 546,553 vehicles, with 49,394 spot checks. A total of 6,702 premises were also checked by the authorities.

“Yesterday 427 people were charged in court for the offence of violating the MCO as well.

“The cumulative number of those who violated the MCO until April 13, 2020, that is yesterday, is 9,090 individuals, and the total number of compounds issued are 4,036,” he said.



