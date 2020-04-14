Malaysia sourcing N95 alternatives after US blocks exports, says Dr Noor Hisham

Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the US government to produce extra in response to the country’s Covid-19 outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota March 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 14 — Malaysia is trying to source alternative N95 respirators from China after the US government ordered the manufacturer not to export these any longer, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He said Malaysia previously received a shipment of KN95 respirators — a Chinese equivalent of the US NIOSH N95 rating — from China and would try to order more of these to make up for the N95 imports.

“Since the US have stopped exporting N95 masks we are now looking to China to get the KN95 masks to use in the future,” he said during his daily press conference.

He also said the respirators were among items most needed at the Health Ministry, in the event the public wished to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) towards efforts to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Malaysia.

