Delivery rider finds drugs in food packet

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the 31-year-old rider was assigned to deliver a packet of food from Petaling Jaya to Setapak. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — A delivery rider has lodged a police report after finding two packets of drugs, believed to be ganja, in his customer’s food packet.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the 31-year-old rider was assigned to deliver a packet of food from Petaling Jaya to Setapak.

“While riding through Gombak, he felt something amiss about the item he was carrying and went on to unwrap the package, only to find roti canai and two transparent packets containing what was suspected to be drugs.

“The rider lodged a police report soon after and police are now looking for the suspect,” he said in a statement.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama