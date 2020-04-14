11 nabbed for holding wild party at homestay in Masai during MCO

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects were arrested by a team from the Johor narcotics criminal investigation department at 12.45am. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 14 — Police arrested 11 people including a 15-year-old for allegedly having a wild party at a homestay in Masai, near here, during the movement control order (MCO) period today.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects, comprising eight males and three females aged between 15 and 23, were arrested by a team from the Johor narcotics criminal investigation department at 12.45am.

Police seized 2.08 grams of ketamine and four ecstasy pills in the raid, he said in a statement here tonight.

He said three of the suspects, including a woman, had criminal records for drug-related offences.

“Preliminary investigations showed that all the suspects were not occupants of the premises and also failed to give a reasonable excuse for gathering there,” he added.

The urine tests of seven of the men and the three women were positive for ketamine and methamphetamine.

Ayob Khan said they have been remanded for three days for investigation under Sections 12(2) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2020. — Bernama