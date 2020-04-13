AirAsia says company, group CEO not linked to fictitious ‘Tony Fernandes Foundation’

AirAsia has warned the public of a scam on Facebook which offered opportunities to assist in projects in exchange for membership of a fictitious foundation using the name of Tony Fernandes. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SEPANG, April 13 — The Tony Fernandes Foundation is not linked to AirAsia or its group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, said AirAsia today.

AirAsia has warned the public of a scam on Facebook which offered opportunities to assist in projects in exchange for membership of a fictitious foundation using the name of Tony Fernandes.

The airline in a statement here said that it had not established any other foundation other than its official AirAsia Foundation.

“The mentioned Tony Fernandes Foundation is in no way linked to AirAsia or its Group CEO, Tony Fernandes.

“Any message purporting to be from Tony Fernandes or Mark Kelvin or sent in relation to a Tony Fernandes Foundation is fraudulent,” it said.

AirAsia said it would not hesitate to take legal action against individuals or groups who purport to use the AirAsia brand or fraudulently or commit identity theft.

“Members of the public are advised that AirAsia shall not be held liable for any claims arising from schemes in which it and any of its authorised officers or employees have no involvement,” it said. — Bernama