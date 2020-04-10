Covid-19: Armed Forces to strengthen, tighten nation’s border controls, says chief

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang speaks to reporters outside Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will strengthen and tighten the country’s border controls during the movement control order (MCO).

The Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said MAF would always take various factors into consideration in drafting the country’s strategic defence plans to cover any situation, especially since Malaysia was facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said they even looked into various possibilities, especially in anticipating the action of foreigners entering Malaysia illegally by using ‘rat lanes’.

“This in turn could have an impact on the rise of Covid-19 cases. While the MCO and enhanced MCO (EMCO) are being implemented, domestic operations will continue as usual.

“The MAF collaborates with the Royal Malaysia Police, especially the General Operations Force as well as other security agencies, to not only carry out border controls in Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia but also the nation’s maritime borders,” he said in a statement today.

Affendi said that with the latest directive as contained in Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s special message today, MAF would further strengthen every land, sea and air control to be at the highest level.

Muhyiddin, in his message, directed the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador; MAF chiefs; Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som; Immigration Department; People’s Volunteers Corps (RELA) and other relevant agencies to tighten controls along the country’s borders.

The Prime Minister said this was to avoid the possibility of illegal immigrants entering through ‘rat lanes’ and bringing the virus into the country. — Bernama