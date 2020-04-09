MCO violators in Penang tell cops they were bored, looking for booze

Several people were arrested by the police after disobeying the movement control order in Bagan Lalang, Butterworth April 9, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, April 9 — Boredom and a craving for alcohol were among excuses given by some of the 24 people arrested for flouting the movement control order (MCO) here today.

North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said they were arrested during an operation in the district today.

A group of six men were caught drinking alcohol in a field in Bagan Ajam while eight others were caught near a temple in Jalan Kampung Gajah, he said.

“All of them were aware of the MCO and that they are not allowed to gather in groups outside, but they chose not to comply,” he told reporters after the operations.

He said the men caught in Bagan Ajam gave the excuse that they were bored at home.

“They told us they were bored so they decided to gather in a group to drink alcohol together,” he said.

Another four men were arrested consuming ketum at a field in Taman Mesra in Padang Lallang, he added.

“The rest were caught loitering in small groups outside,” he said.

All of the 24 arrested today, aged between 16 and 60 years old, will be brought to the police district headquarters.

He said all of them will be issued compounds under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.