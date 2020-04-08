Seniors account for nearly two in three Covid-19 deaths, Dr Noor Hisham says

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said sixty per cent of Malaysia’s 65 Covid-19 deaths involve those aged 60 and older. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Sixty per cent of Malaysia’s 65 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) deaths involve those aged 60 and older, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham disclosed today.

The elderly and those with chronic diseases typically experience more severe symptoms of Covid-19, which require intensive care or respiratory support.

“If you look into the data we have today, 60 per cent of the death involved those aged 60 years and above.

“Death from the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster is at 30 per cent, while those with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases the percentage is about 75 per cent. Their symptoms are much worse,” he said.

Many of the Covid-19 deaths reported so far involve those with hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, and cardiac issues.

Previously, Dr Noor Hisham revealed that two age groups, those aged 26-30 and 56-60, accounted for the highest number of new Covid-19 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said it is because people in these two groups tend to move about more than others.

He suggested their higher risks of infection could be because some were students who ignored the movement control order (MCO) while older patients were likely to be heads of households who may leave their homes for supply runs.