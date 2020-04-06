PM: Prihatin benefits available from today

People watching and listening to the prime minister’s live telecast in Kuala Lumpur on April 06, 2020. Assistance from the Prihatin stimulus package is being paid out starting today, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Assistance from the Prihatin stimulus package is being paid out starting today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The PM said the measures from his RM250 billion package were already available to the eligible, and urged those who may qualify to continue applying for the aid in the event that they are not listed.

“I know that from a few days ago, Makcik Kiah, Pak Mail, Mr Lee, Mr Muthu, Mr Johnny and others have been busy checking their eligibility for the Prihatin assistance on the IRB (Inland Revenue Board) site,” he said, using the fictional names for hypothetical recipients of the aid.

“For those who may qualify but whose names are not in the IRB’s records, you may apply anew. It’s very easy, you can even do it from your phones.”

He urged senior citizens who may have issues applying to seek assistance from their children, saying that aid payments were only a few button presses away.

However, he urged applicants to be honest when seeking the aid payments.

Under the initial Prihatin package, a B40 household could potentially receive RM7,864 worth of aid under the correct conditions.