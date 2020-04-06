Penang reaches the highest MCO compliance level

Policemen along with Army and Rela personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 6 — The level of compliance among Penang folks with the movement control order (MCO) is now at 99.9 per cent since its implementation on March 18, said State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo.

He said both the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) have reported that as of yesterday, the MCO compliance rate was at 99 per cent and 99.9 per cent respectively.

“I would like to thank the people of Penang for their efforts in complying with the MCO.

“We have reached the highest level of almost 100 per cent compliance. I hope that for everyone’s sake, this is sustained,” he said at a live media conference broadcast via the MBPP’s Facebook page here today.

He said a total of 36,278 premises out of 36,635 premises in the island inspected by the MBPP complied with the MCO. Meanwhile, in Seberang Perai, only 526 premises out of 53,103 premises inspected failed to comply with the order.

Jagdeep said the state government was still discussing incentives to help Ramadan bazaar traders following the cancellation of this year’s bazaars to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama