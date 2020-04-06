Astro shuts down Bukit Jalil centre after staff tested positive for Covid-19

Astro said it received notification from the Ministry of Health (MOH) that an employee working in the outside broadcast transportation team tested positive on April 5. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd has closed its Broadcast Centre in Bukit Jalil for two days starting today after finding out that one of its employees has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a news statement today, Astro said it received notification from the Ministry of Health (MOH) that an employee working in the outside broadcast transportation team tested positive on April 5.

“The employee is receiving medical treatment at a government hospital.

“We are working to identify those who have come in contact with the employee concerned. As a precautionary measure, our Bukit Jalil broadcast center will be closed today for full sanitisation and reopens on 8th April,” it said.

However, the company has activated its business continuity plans to safeguard its operations and broadcast remains unimpacted.

“Teams are currently split across different sites with a significant majority working from home,” it said.

The company said they have introduced more safety aspects to safeguard employees including increased frequency and level of cleaning of its offices, providing hand sanitisers, encouraging social distancing at the cafes and lifts, taking temperatures of all employees entering its premises, cancelled shows with live audience and public events and many more.

As of the time of writing, Malaysia has over 3,600 Covid-19 cases and 61 deaths.