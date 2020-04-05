Trade online, target neighbourhood market during Ramadan

People shop for their essential goods at the Chow Kit market during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, April 5 — Traders affected by the cancellation of Ramadan bazaars in Selangor, are advised to take proactive measures in ensuring that they can still source some income during that period.

Akademi Usahawan Mikro Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Abd Azharee Abdul Wahid said shifting to online businesses to cater for demand in their neighbourhood would be the most appropriate method at a time when the movement control order is in force.

This way, traders can assure that their products, especially food for iftar (break of fast) would reach customers on time.

“During this period, try to target customers living near us, (for example) if we live in an apartment, market the product to residents there, likewise in a residential area, focus on those living there.

“This is important because during the MCO we cannot travel far and if entrepreneurs focus on their own neighbourhood, I believe they can make a profit,” he said on the ‘Santai Ahad’ live talk show aired via a social media site today.

Abd Azaharee was one of the panellists on the show, organised by the Institute Darul Ehsan, besides Senator Dr Yaacob Sapari.

Meanwhile, Yaacob proposed the Selangor government to provide an additional allocation for the state’s assemblymen (ADUN) to enable them to help farmers affected by the MCO.

He said assemblymen can use the additional funding to buy agriculture products that are hard to market during the MCO.

“ADUN can buy these products in bulk and then distribute them to those in need in their constituencies, through this method farmers can get some returns for their crops and those who are less fortunate can enjoy fresh produce,” he said.

He said that way, farmers could continue working to ensure the nation’s food supply is sufficient. — Bernama