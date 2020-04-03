Sarawak Deputy CM ordered to undergo 14-days self-quarantine but says work will still continue

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah assured that there will be no let-up in its joint efforts to fight the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 3 — Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah assured that there will be no let-up in its joint efforts to fight the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He made the assurance after he and other SDMC members were ordered to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine starting today.

“However, we will hold our daily morning meetings through video conferencing now as we cannot leave our homes,” Uggah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said in a statement.

Uggah is assisted by Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Dagang and Deputy State Secretaries Datuk Ik Pahon and Datuk Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

He said the meeting through video conferencing, which was initiated by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority, had been held since this week.

Among those participating in the video conferencing are the representatives from police, general operations force, military, National Security Council, Customs Department, Radio Television Malaysia, Public Communication Unit Sarawak, State Security and Enforcement Unit, Information Department, Immigration Department, Health Department, Resident’s and District Offices.

Uggah said the SDMC secretariat at the Wisma Bapa Malaysia and the divisional disaster committees are operating 24 hours.

He said whatever information that the public needs to know would be released through statements instead of the daily media conference.

“We have to play safe and stay home, we have to do our parts to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19,” he added.