MCO: Social Welfare Dept mobilises personnel nationwide to deliver food

Policemen along with Army and RELA personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — It is difficult to imagine the huge sacrifices of the security forces and frontline personnel in the effort to sever the Covid-19 chain as well as ensuring that the people obey the movement control order (MCO) by staying at home.

The Department of Social Welfare (JKM) had not been left out as an agency gazetted as “essential service” on March 31 and was also not exempted from being out in the field to deliver food assistance to the needy during this period.

Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said one of the tasks undertaken by JKM in each state was to deliver food baskets to the communities which had lost their income and needed help during the MCO period.

She said the members of the JKM should also be appreciated as they took great personal risks by entering the Covid-19 red zone to send the aid to areas under the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) such as Sg Lui, Hulu Langat; Simpang Renggam, Kluang and Menara City One condominium tower here.

“In addition, the ministry personnel are also responsible for 40 quarantine stations across the country, one of which is the premises of KPWKM itself, the Social Institute of Malaysia.

“At these quarantine stations, we supply not only six cooked meals a day, but we also provide items of daily needs including for personal hygiene,” she said in a statement today.

The selection of assistance by JKM was made by reference from the public, local leaders, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and via the 15999 Kasih line.

KPWKM also gave out RM150 million which benefited 500,000 JKM monthly beneficiaries on March 25.

The aid was supposed to be distributed this April, but was speeded up by 15 days in appreciation of the hardships of the target group during the MCO period. — Bernama