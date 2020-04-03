Covid-19: 217 new cases with three deaths, says Health D-G

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 2, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today reported 217 new cases of positive Covid-19 infection, bringing the total to 3,333 cases.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the 217 cases, 58 cases were related to the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling.

“As of today, we have three new deaths reported, bringing the total death to 53 cases, or 1.59 per cent of the total number of cases,” he said in his daily press conference.

“The 51st death (case number 2,561) was that of a female Malaysian aged 84 with a history of heart disease. She was treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital on March 12, and then sent to the National Heart Institute. She was confirmed dead on April 2, 2020 at 1.07pm.

“The 52nd death (case number 2,122) was that of a local man aged 52 who was treated at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Negeri Sembilan on March 18, 2020 and confirmed dead on April 3, at 7.55am,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said the 53rd death (case number 2,034) was that of a female Malaysian aged 73, with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart and kidney problems.

He said the woman was treated at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Perak on March 24 and confirmed dead at 9.30am on April 3.

He also said that 108 patients are currently treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 54 requiring ventilators for breathing.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 60 patients have recovered and discharged from their respective hospitals today.

“This brings the total of number cases that have recovered to 827 cases,” he said.

MORE TO COME