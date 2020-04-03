Anwar: Special Parliamentary meet needed to evaluate ministers, deputies ‘missing in action’

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya March 13, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has again stressed the importance of the special Parliamentary sitting being pushed by the Opposition to evaluate the performances of the Perikatan Nasional Cabinet members, including its deputy ministers.

The PKR president said that this was especially after he felt that some were not even seen nor heard from amid the Covid-19 pandemic, casting doubt on their credibility to hold the positions.

"If we want to rely on the Cabinet committee alone, the Cabinet committee solely is not enough in this current situation. I am also saddened to read how we have become a laughing stock of the nation,” he said in a Facebook live stream.

“With one party with their Doraemon, and then there is another wearing a large 'Minister' tag on the forehead. What is all these about? Then there is the warm water suggestion.”

He was referring to the gaffes by Women, Family and Community Development minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun, Housing and Local Government minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, and the Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

"This is a disease. What we need to focus on is matters of work and service. That's why there must be a special Parliamentary sitting. They are afraid of being questioned,” he added.

"70 ministers. 70 ministers! There are some among the ministers, deputy ministers whom we have not heard from. Not even a word. They have been receiving their salaries, taken their allowances and have nice offices.”

Anwar yesterday promised that Pakatan Harapahn would not raise political issues such as a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, during his proposed Parliamentary sitting to discuss the government’s Prihatin stimulus package.

In a Facebook Live session, Anwar said the RM250 billion package Muhyiddin announced last week was reasonable but must still be presented to Parliament.

Muhyiddin on March 27 announced the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin), expanding on predecessor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s 2020 Economic Stimulus Package from February 27.

Both packages are intended to protect Malaysians, support businesses and strengthen the economy in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Opposition has said the Prihatin package is inadequate, calling for a special Parliamentary sitting for them to provide their views.