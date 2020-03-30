Police to deploy drones to monitor areas under EMCO

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police will deploy its drone unit to monitor seven villages in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, Selangor which are currently under the enhanced movement order control. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will deploy its drone unit to monitor seven villages in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, Selangor which are currently under the enhanced movement order control (EMCO).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the use of drones is a safer choice to monitor the entire areas.

“We have flown drones over the area to see population distribution. The collected data is also useful for the Welfare Department and the Ministry of Health,” he told reporters after visiting a roadblock at Batu 21, Sungai Lui near here today.

He said drones would also be deployed to monitor two areas in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor, which are put under the EMCO from midnight March 27.

Abdul Hamid said some 50 policemen were tasked to man two roadblocks on Jalan Sungai Lui, namely at Batu 21 and Batu 24 which are leading to Semenyih, Selangor and Jelebu in Negeri Sembilan.

“We have made preparations to ensure our men’s wellbeing is taken care of. A multipurpose hall nearby will be used to store our food supply and as a joint operation centre for PDRM and the Malaysian Armed Forces,” he said.

Yesterday, the government announced the enforcement of the EMCO in areas covering Batu 21 to Batu 24 in Sungai Lui, effective from midnight until April 13.

The order involves 3,918 residents comprising 700 homes in seven villages. — Bernama