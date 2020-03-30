National Press Club initiates fund-raiser to help media during MCO

A police road block is seen at Jalan Kuala Kangsar following the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection March 20, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — In a bid to assist the media fraternity combat Covid-19, the National Press Club of Malaysia (NPC) has initiated a fund-raiser through its Journalist Welfare Fund.

NPC president Datuk Ahirudin Attan said the funds raised will be used for various activities, from handing out face masks and hand santisers for media personnel on the ground to purchasing groceries for senior club members.

“We are looking at a three-pronged approach targeting active media personnel, freelancers and general media employees, and senior citizens who once served the fraternity,” Ahirudin said in a statement today.

Ahirudin, who runs news websiteThe Mole, added that some journalists, photographers and camera crew were running out of face masks and hand santisers since the movement control order kicked in on March 18.

The order, which was supposed to end on March 31, has been extended to April 14.

“The NPC acknowledges the contribution and sacrifices of journalists as they are also frontliners during the MCO. They deserve all the assistance they can get as they go about providing Malaysians with credible and truthful reporting on the crisis we are facing together,” he said.

Ahirudin added that some of these media personnel come from smaller organisations that have limited essentials.

“There are also some seniors who need groceries and freelancers who have lost their income. We hope this initiative will assist our media brothers and sisters,” he added.

Started in 2006, NPC’s Journalist Welfare Fund is aimed at helping journalists and their family members during times of need.

Several individuals have started the ball rolling with donations.

Those who want to contribute can channel their donations to The National Press Club Malaysia (1992), AmBank Islamic (Account number: 023-202-200219-3).

For more details, kindly contact club manager Steven Foo at 019-245 8073. — Bernama