Johor police: Seven more from Sulawesi ‘tabligh’ event have returned via Johor

JOHOR BARU, March 27 — A total of seven Malaysians who attended the Ijtima of Asia 2020 Tabligh gathering in Sulawesi, Indonesia recently, have returned to the state today, said Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said the seven Malaysians arrived at the Stulang Ferry Terminal here at 11am today.

“These tabligh followers are believed to be related to the tabligh congregation held at Sri Petaling in Kuala Lumpur.

“They were given a health screening by Health Ministry personnel and all of them tested negative for Covid-19,” said Ayob Khan at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

However, Ayob Khan said the returning tabligh followers today have been placed in quarantine at a centre in Johor Baru for 14 days.

Yesterday, the Johor police said 36 Malaysian tabligh followers who attended the gathering in Sulawesi, Indonesia recently have returned home in stages since March 23 via two international ferry terminals in Johor.

The 36 re-entered the country via international ferry terminals in Stulang and Puteri Harbour. They came in through Johor on March 23 and 24, and yesterday.

It is understood that the police are still awaiting the return of another 27 Malaysian tabligh followers who have yet to return.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan said the police detained 116 foreigners at a factory in Muar this afternoon as they were reportedly preparing to perform their Friday prayers, despite the movement control order (MCO) being enforced.

He said those arrested consisted of Pakistani, Bangladeshis and Indonesian nationals.

“Those involved were preparing their Friday prayers on the rooftop of the factory.

“So, it can be seen that even in such a situation, there are still those who take their safety for granted by not adhering to instructions,” said Ayob Khan.

He added that the police will initiate action against the foreigners under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and also the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“At the same time, we (the police) will also investigate their employers If they are aware of the MCO and if they have taken any precautions in light of the situation,” said Ayob Khan, adding that to date, the total number of individuals detained for violating the MCO in Johor stood at 149, of which 33 were local residents.