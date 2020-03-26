Muslims urged to perform hajat prayer simultaneously tomorrow

A man walking into the National Mosque for perform Friday prayers, on June 27, 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, March 26 — Muslims in Malaysia are encouraged to perform solat hajat (prayer of need) simultaneously in their respective homes after Zohor prayer tomorrow in seeking protection and blessings in the face of the current situation in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had urged that he proposed a plan for the prayer to be performed simultaneously nationwide.

“After much contemplation I have decided that the appropriate date and time for the prayer to be held simultaneously by Muslims wherever they may be, is on Friday, March 27, after zohor prayer,” he said in a statement today.

Instead of the congregational prayer this Friday, Zulkifli called on Muslims to increase their zikr adding that this is the time for them to turn back to Allah in forgiveness, repentance and supplication.

In another development Zulkifli said the application for aid to those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak regardless of their race, religion, state or political affiliation, has been simplified to expedite distribution.

In fact he said to facilitate submission of application to the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council, the required documents could be sent via WhatsApp without having to go to the office.

“I would like to emphasise that the aid which include other provisions is not only extended to Muslims but also to others who are in need,” he said adding the quantum from the related agencies and the number of beneficiaries would be announced soon.

Zulkifli added that since the #MUSAADAHCovid-19 mission started on March 19 to date, RM29.01 million have been spent on the vulnerable groups.

He said donations which were given to those living in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan as well as other states would continue until the MCO ruling ends,

The mission was the joint efforts of the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation, Federal Territory Zakat Collection Centre, Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council, Waqaf Foundation Malaysia and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department. — Bernama