MAINPP donates RM6m to help those affected by Covid-19

GEORGE TOWN, March 26 — The Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) has donated about RM6 million to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said the assistance was in line with the RM75 million people’s aid package announced by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow yesterday.

“Several initiatives will be taken to ease the burden of Muslims affected by the Movement control order (MCO) such as the Covid-19 Zakat Special Assistance Package for Phase 1 with an allocation of RM3 million which targeting petty traders and street vendors,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin, who is also MAINPP president said, as of 6 pm yesterday, the Penang Zakat (ZPP) had received nearly 3,000 online forms for the special aid. The application deadline is tomorrow.

He said the ZPP had been channelling the monthly living assistance five days earlier than usual this month with an allocation of RM1.2 million involving 3,673 recipients.

“In addition, RM1 million emergency aid will be channelled into the bank accounts of kariah mosques with the assistance of RM100 per family. ZPP will also focus on several groups during the second phase of the Zakat Special Assistance Package.

“The groups include religious teachers, tahfiz teachers, full-time e-hailing service drivers and those paid daily wages who do not have any income as a result of the MCO. Information on the application for the assistance will be made available through ZPP social media platform in the near future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zakiyuddin said MAINPP had also granted a two-month lease exemption to the tenants of MAINPP premises as well as set up the “Tabung Wira Negara MAINPP” to help frontliners in Penang.

The public can donate to the fund through Bank Islam (account no. 07025010036936). — Bernama