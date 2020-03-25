Man arrested in Bagan Serai for defying MCO

Kerian district police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the 38-year-old man, who is unemployed, was arrested at 8.30pm for refusing to cooperate and obstructing the police from discharging their official function. — Picture by Farhan Najib

BAGAN SERAI, March 24 — A man was arrested for using profane language at policemen conducting operation to ensure public public compliance to the movement control order (MCO) in front of a bank in Pekan Bagan Serai here yesterday,.

Kerian district police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the 38-year-old man, who is unemployed, was arrested at 8.30pm for refusing to cooperate and obstructing the police from discharging their official function.

The man, who was drunk, had defied the MCO”, he told a media conference at his office here today.

Omar Bakhtiar said the suspect was now in remand for three days.

In another development, he said the woman who was reported to have run away from an isolation room at Parit Buntar Hospital last Monday, had surrendered herself to the hospital yesterday afternoon.

He said the woman, aged 21, claimed to have symptoms of having Covid, but refused to be warded at the hospital and run off with a boyfriend.

“Police contacted the boyfriend, who then brought the woman back to the hospital at 3.45pm yesterday,” he added.

Yesterday, it was viralled on Facebook of a police report by a doctor on the woman running away from the hospital. — Bernama