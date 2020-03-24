Police tracing stewardess with Covid-19 symptoms who allegedly fled Parit Buntar Hospital

Based on the details shared, the woman is believed to be from Bukit Mertajam, Penang and was placed in an isolation room at HPB for Covid-19 screening. — Reuters pic

IPOH, March 24 — The police are trying to track down a woman, who has Covid-19 symptoms, after she allegedly ran away from Parit Buntar Hospital (HPB) while undergoing a health screening.

The 21-year-old stewardess had presented herself to HPB on Sunday before she was told that she would be referred to Taiping Hospital for further checks.

The patient, who had just returned from Singapore, had transited in Thailand and is said to have been suffering from a fever for the past 12 days.

Kerian District Police Chief superintendent Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob confirmed a report was lodged by one of HPB’s staff.

“We are trying to track down the patient,” he said briefly.

Information on the incident has been making the rounds on social media.

Based on the details shared, the woman is believed to be from Bukit Mertajam, Penang and was placed in an isolation room at HPB for Covid-19 screening.

When HPB staff told her that she would be referred to Taiping Hospital, the woman refused and disappeared with her brother.

However, it is believed that she called HPB later, saying that she would go to a private hospital instead.

Following the development, the police are trying to trace the patient via an initial notification to the Covid-19 Regional Control Centre (DCC).

The Taiping, Selama (Perak), Bandar Bharu (Kedah), Seberang Perai Utara and Seberang Perai Selatan (Penang) police district headquarters have also been notified.