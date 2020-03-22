Bank Islam employee tested positive for Covid-19 but no service disruption at HQ

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd has confirmed that one of its employees based at Menara Bank Islam here has tested positive for Covid-19. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd has confirmed that one of its employees based at Menara Bank Islam here has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

The employee and his immediate family have been under home quarantine since March 19, said chief executive officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed in a statement.

“As a precautionary measure, Bank Islam has conducted a thorough sterilisation and disinfection of Menara Bank Islam, including its common facilities, today. The bank has also conducted contact tracing measure in order to identify and inform individuals who had direct contact with the employee and advised them to undergo medical screening and home quarantine,” he said.

He said there is no disruption of service at Menara Bank Islam and the group has a sound business continuity plan to ensure that its operations are not affected by such eventualities.

“All necessary precautions and awareness have been done consistently by the bank since the outbreak. We would also like to assure our customers that our premises are clean and safe following the sanitisation work,” he added. — Bernama