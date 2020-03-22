Baba Dona Super Mart in Lembah Pantai sets example by allowing two customers per entry in Covid-19 prevention

Baba Dona Super Mart Lembah Pantai taking precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection by implementing social distancing, crowd control measures, March 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Amid the worsening Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia, one Lembah Pantai supermarket has implemented measures in ensuring the numbers of Covid-19 infected cases do not increase.

Baba Dona Super Mart Lembah Pantai floor manager Mohamad Faris Abdullah explained that among the new rules introduced including limiting the number of patrons, social distancing and disallowing those without face mask from entering the premises.

“What we do is we limit the customers, two customers in and out each time. At most, we only allow 15 people inside the premises.

“And inside the supermarket, we have designated where each customer is supposed to stand as part of our social distancing measures and we remind them if they overstep it.

“In light of the government’s announcement, we have also limited our operation hours from 10am until 8pm as compared to our usual operations our of 10am to 10pm,” he told Malay Mail when met here.

Baba Dona Super Mart Lembah Pantai floor manager Mohamad Faris Abdullah speaks to Malay Mail during the observation of precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Kuala Lumpur, March 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

This comes after Lembah Pantai recorded one the highest number of Covid-19 cases, according to the latest data published by Ministry of Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

The data shared on his social media accounts showed that Lembah Pantai itself recorded 90 cases respectively, as at noon yesterday.

Apart from crowd control, the supermarket which is opened daily has also taken upon itself to provide mandatory hand sanitiser sprays for patrons.

Patrons were also asked to practise social distancing, queuing a metre apart outside the premises and a staff was also seen taking temperature readings of those entering.

Those who did not wear face masks are also refused entry politely, Malay Mail observed.

Inside the premises, patrons were also observed to be quick in making their needed purchases with no hoarding or panic buying seen.