Annuar Musa urges to stop blame games accusing Pakatan of not acting early on Covid-19

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to reporters on his first day at the ministry in Putrajaya 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa today called for calm among critics who have been lambasting Pakatan Harapan (PH) for allegedly failing to act early in containing the Covid-19 outbreak here.

Taking it to Twitter, the Ketereh MP and Federal Territories Minister said that it is important to focus on the efforts being undertaken currently, to save the masses.

“I feel there is no need to blame the government/previous leaders for not acting early. We shall focus on the current efforts and the next.

“Stay focused and stay united. God willing we can do it stay home by protecting your family you are protecting others too!” Annuar tweeted.

On March 17, the PH leadership revealed that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had chaired a National Action Council meeting without the presence of Selangor, Kedah, Negri Sembilan, Penang and Sabah, states that account for 40 per cent of Covid-19 infection cases.

On Twitter, Selangor and Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir criticised the exclusion.

Amirudin said what Muhyiddin did went against the spirit of cooperation expected in times of crisis.

Muhyiddin announced on “live” television on March 16, the government’s decision to invoke Public Health Act 342 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, a law that allows for a partial lockdown, or a movement control order (MCO).

The prime minister had then said movement control was necessary to mitigate the Covid-19 outbreak, as new infection cases had spiked drastically.

PH leaders responded to the restriction order critically, suggesting the move was ill-informed while others were more blatant, blaming the rise of infection on Muhyiddin’s Cabinet ministers, whom they chided as incompetent.