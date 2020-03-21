Covid-19: Labuan Health Dept gets RM1m to buy medicine, medical equipment

The fund was allocated in view of the urgency to equip the Labuan Hospital with the necessary medicine and equipment. — Reuters pic

LABUAN, March 21 — The Labuan Health Department has received a RM1 million allocation to purchase medicines and medical equipment to effectively treat Covid-19 patients on the island.

Its director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the fund was allocated in view of the urgency to equip the Labuan Hospital with the necessary medicines and equipment.

“We are preparing a list of necessary medicines and equipment needed to address the possible increase of Covid-19 cases we thank the Ministry of Health for its concern for our needs in Labuan,” he told Bernama today.

Labuan has recorded five Covid-19 cases as of today and all are linked to the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur from February 27 to March 1.

Dr Ismuni also disclosed that Labuan has received a negative-pressure transportation for highly infectious patients, which would help medical staff to protect themselves from being infected during the treatment process. — Bernama