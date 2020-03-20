Senior minister: Putrajaya to feed students stuck in campuses during Covid-19 shutdown

Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that he received complaints from parents worried about their children's welfare who were barred from returning to their hometowns during the MCO. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 ― The government will pay to feed students stranded in their college and university campuses during the movement control order (MCO), Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a press conference today, Ismail said that he received complaints from parents worried about their children's welfare who were barred from returning to their hometowns during the MCO.

“The issue which cropped up was on food. Many do not have the financial capacity to spend for food. The members in the meeting earlier decided that the government would pay for the food of all the students who are in their colleges and who did not return.

“So parents do not have to worry. Your children will be comfortable in their colleges and food will be given and fully paid for by the government,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) ordered all university students from private and local institutions to stay put where they are.

They are banned from travelling to their hometowns, even if they have purchased their tickets.

On Monday night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a government order effective from today that would require Malaysians to stop all public gatherings and shut down any non-essential businesses and stores, with only places selling daily necessities and essential services such as transportation, food supply, health, pharmacies, banking and utilities allowed to continue operations.

This includes all schools, private institutions and other learning institutions.