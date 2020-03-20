Dang Wangi police chief denies brother-in-law behind voice clip claiming state of emergency

Yesterday, an audio recording went viral on social media calling people to buy necessities because a state of emergency expected to be declared in Malaysia. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah today denied the claim that his brother-in-law was behind the viral audio recording claiming a state of emergency will be declared.

He said he received the fake news at 9pm tonight from his acquaintances.

“There is a man claiming to be my brother-in-law who is telling the public to make preparations to buy necessities as a state of emergency is expected to be declared.

“As the Dang Wangi district police chief, I strongly deny this and I don’t even recognise the man who spread the fake news. I urge the public to refrain from sharing and spreading this fake news,” he said.

Yesterday, an audio recording went viral on social media calling people to buy necessities because a state of emergency expected to be declared in Malaysia.

The man also claimed that he was Mohd Fahmi’s brother-in-law. — Bernama