Covid-19: 200 Rohingya refugees believed to have attended tabligh gathering, says MERHROM

File picture of Rohingyas in Yangon February 21, 2020. MERHROM said 200 Rohingya refugees are believed to have attended the Tabligh Ijtima in Sri Petaling Mosque. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — With 200 Rohingya refugees in the country believed to have attended the Tabligh Ijtima in Sri Petaling Mosque, the Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organisation Malaysia (MERHROM) says it will collaborate with the Malaysian government to curb the spread Covid-19.

In a statement today, its president Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani said since the outbreak its organisation has been educating the Rohingya refugees through MERHROM State Committee about symptoms of Covid-19 and how to take precautions.

“MERHROM is continuously spreading awareness on precautions as well as persuading the Rohingya community to go for testing if they have symptoms.

“Our organisation will continue to monitor the community and will do the necessary referral if any, we encourage all refugees to contact UNHCR Hotline or MERHROM if they have any questions and we will continue to assist the Malaysian Government to curb Covid-19”, he said in the statement.

Zafar added that on behalf of MERHROM he would like to recommend the government to run mobile clinics to test those with symptoms including their families, as many are afraid to go out due to government order and fear of arrest. — Bernama