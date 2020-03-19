Penang CM orders stricter enforcement of Movement Control Order

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow says the state has also formed its own special taskforce under the state secretary that will be on standby 24 hours each day. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 19 ― Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has ordered stricter enforcement action by both city councils in the state against those who flout the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The Penang lawmaker said the state has also formed its own special taskforce under the state secretary that will be on standby 24 hours each day.

“Both city councils, the Penang Island City Council and Seberang Perai City Council, took action to enforce the MCO yesterday and I have ordered them to take stricter action from now onwards,” he said in a press conference he held live on his Facebook page earlier today.

He said some still do not understand the gravity of the situation to comply with the MCO so stricter enforcement action is needed.

He said the public can call the state hotlines regarding the MCO and novel coronavirus (Covid-19) at 04-2621207 or 04-2621819.

He also disproved fake messages that were spread through social media such as a message purportedly by a Penang hospital doctor who claimed a newborn baby was infected with Covid-19 and another of long queues at the famed Line Clear nasi kandar.

“The picture of the long queue at Line Clear was an old photo taken last year so it is not from yesterday and the message from the Penang hospital doctor was fake,” he said.

He said the state government will work closely with the Health Ministry to stop the spread of fake news.

Earlier today, after attending a briefing by MBPP on its special squad, Chow said the spread of Covid-19 can be curbed during this 14-day MCO.

“Simulations by experts showed the same trend as what had happened in Italy due to ineffective control and uncooperative people,” he said.

He said Malaysia do not want to follow this trend that could lead to more cases and rise in deaths.

“Everyone must cooperate, it will involve sacrifices and we hope this 14 days will bring positive changes to control the situation,” he said.

Chow said the state will be providing support to the state health department in terms of equipments and test kits to ease the burden of the government hospitals in the state.

“We will obtain feedback from the health department on what they need and we will provide the support needed to ensure they have sufficient supplies for the medical frontliners,” he said.