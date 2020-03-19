Kuching South council says no parking fees imposed while movement restricted

MBKS mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the waiver is in line with the declaration of the restricted movement order to contain the spread of the Covid-19 nationwide. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 19 ― Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has decided not to impose parking fees at the car parks within its jurisdiction until the movement control order is lifted on March 31.

MBKS mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, in a notice dated today, said the waiver is in line with the declaration of the restricted movement order to contain the spread of the Covid-19 nationwide.

“All motorists who have not paid their overparking fees for notices issued between March 16 and 18 are given extension to pay until April 3,” he said.

Wee also said in line with the declaration announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, all shops selling food and drinks, food courts and eating outlets within the MBKS’ jurisdiction are instructed to stop operating at 8pm daily until March 31 or until the declaration is dissolved.

He warned that dine is strictly prohibited in these shops, food courts and eating outlets.

Meanwhile, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) warned actions will be taken against anyone who fails to comply with the restricted movement order.

DBKU director Morshidi Ahmad said in line with the order, made under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967 and the policy directive of the state government, all business premises, hawker centres and night markets, within its areas must remain closed until March 31.

He also said that coffeeshops, eating outlets and restaurants must stop operating by 8pm daily until the end of the restricted movement order.