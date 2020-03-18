Sunway Malls to keep outlets part open for access to essential services within

Chan said Sunway malls will stay open so the surrounding communities will be able to get their daily essentials uninterrupted. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Sunway Group’s seven shopping malls in the peninsula will remain partially open during the two-week movement control order to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunway Malls and Theme Parks chief executive officer HC Chan said their premises will stay open so the surrounding communities will be able to get their daily essentials uninterrupted.

“This includes essential supplies and services from supermarket, pharmacies, convenience stores, clinics, ATMs, optical, telecommunication services, take-away and delivery for food and beverages,” he said in a statement.

Collectively all seven malls have seven supermarkets, 23 pharmacies, 19 convenience stores, 23 service centres and 107 food and beverage outlets operating from 10am to 10pm daily.

The malls in Kuala Lumpur include Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Velocity, Sunway Carnival, Sunway Putra, Sunway Big Box Retail, Sunway Giza and Sunway Citrine which are located in Kuala Lumpur, Sunway Carnival Mall in mainland Penang, and Sunway Big Box Retail Park in Johor.

“At times like these, everyone has a part to play, be it personal or business. Sunway Malls has the numbers to reach out to more communities and we remain steadfast in providing a safe, convenient and well-located access for Malaysians across the nation,” Chan said.

The order was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday night, and starts today until March 31. This will affect all business premises as they will have to shut down, with supermarkets and grocery stores selling daily essentials being exempted.

All government and private premises will also be closed during the movement control order, except for essential services such as utilities, telecommunications, transport, banking, health, pharmacies, ports, airports, cleaning and food supplies.

After some initial confusion, new rules under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 have been gazetted, limiting movement to special purposes or essential activities such as buying food or seeking healthcare.

Those seeking to travel from one state to another within the two week period must obtain police permission before doing so.



