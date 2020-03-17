FoodPanda to implement ‘contactless delivery’ during movement control order

According to FoodPanda, the new measures are introduced for greater safety and to ensure customers feel secure when using their services. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — On-demand food delivery platform, FoodPanda, has announced that they will be operating as usual during the two-week Movement Control Order in Malaysia.

To minimise risk and reduce human interaction, FoodPanda will be launching a Contactless Delivery policy starting tomorrow.

According to FoodPanda, the new measures are introduced for greater safety and to ensure customers feel secure when using their services.

During the order process, customers can inform riders that they are opting for a contactless delivery.

Upon arrival, your food will be placed at a designated drop off spot at your home or office, and customers will be notified that their food has arrived.

A minimum distance of 1 metre between rider and customers will be maintained, and customers are also required to verify that their food has been delivered. To reduce interaction further, customers are also urged to switch to online payment.

In addition, FoodPanda is also providing hand sanitisers and masks free of charge at their rider hubs. All riders are instructed to wash their hands every two hours and after each time they handle a delivery.

The food delivery platform has also communicated to their restaurant partners the latest advisory and notices from the World Health Organisation with regards to health and safety practices.

FoodPanda says they are committed to supporting all their riders, restaurant partners and valued customers as they go through the tough time together as a nation. Apart from FoodPanda, Grab has also announced that GrabFood and other Grab services will be operating as usual for the next two weeks. — SoyaCincau