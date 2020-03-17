Covid-19: Genting Resort’s theme park, casino, hotels shut down for two weeks, refunds available

Resorts World Genting assured that essential services based at the resort such as security, fire and rescue, utilities and clinics will continue to remain operational. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Resorts World Genting, including its hotels, casino, and indoor theme park at Genting Highlands will close down for two weeks from tomorrow until March 31, in line with the prime minister’s announcement last night of a nationwide shutdown for the same period.

In a statement, Resorts World Genting said the temporary closure will include its “hotels facilities, food & beverage outlets, casino, Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, entertainment facilities, attractions, shopping malls and retail outlets”.

It also said that all reservations for stay at its hotels during this period will be cancelled, adding that hotel guests may either choose to get a refund or change their reservation dates.

“The same applies for reservations made at Resorts World Awana, Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi,” it said of the three other resorts under the Resorts World brand that are operated by the Genting Group.

“Guests who have purchased tickets for any of our attractions or shows at the Resort will also be refunded,” Resorts World Genting said, adding that those with queries for refunds can contact its call centre at 03-27181118.

Resorts World Genting however assured that essential services based at the resort such as security, fire and rescue, utilities and clinics will continue to remain operational during this period, adding that it will resume operations from April 1.

“We regret any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of our resort. We thank you for your support and understanding as we work together towards the prevention of COVID-19,” it said.

The prime minister yesterday announced the two-week movement control order that will require Malaysians to cancel any mass gatherings and to close any non-essential businesses, with only essential services and places selling daily necessities to continue to operate.

Even before this two-week order was announced, the government already urged for the postponement of mass gatherings, and had already advised Malaysians to practise social distancing or staying at least one metre apart from each other to help slow the spread of Covid-19.



