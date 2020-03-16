Covid-19: National Science Centre, Planetarium temporarily closed

A student holds filter paper to watch the partial solar eclipse at the Planetarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 9, 2016. ― Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, 16 March — In an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the National Science Centre (PSN) and the National Planetarium (PN) have been temporarily shut down until further notice.

In a statement today, the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) said its Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had instructed the premises to not accept visitors beginning this morning.

“All Mosti personnel including those in PSN and PN are reminded to fully comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Health Ministry to control the spread of the Covid-19,” wrote the statement.

It said the ministry was very concerned with the current situation and would continue to work closely with the Health Ministry to address the outbreak.

The ministry also advised the public to practice good personal hygiene at all times and contact the nearest district health office or the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) if they have symptoms of the infection. — Bernama