BSH payment scheduled for May to be paid today, says PM

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin at a press conference in Putrajaya March 16, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 16 — The Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) payment under the Economic Stimulus Package will be paid out today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced.

The initial RM200 payout for those eligible for BSH was to have been credited only in May this year.

“As announced in the Economic Stimulus Package (PRE2020) on February 27, 2020, the payment of RM200 for each BSH recipient on March 16, 2020 has been brought forward from its initial date in May, 2020.

“The RM760 million payment will benefit 3.8 million BSH households. The additional payment of RM100, as per the announcement in PRE2020, will be paid in May 2020 and the additional payment in the month of May involves RM500 million, which will benefit five million BSH recipients,” Muhyiddin said during a press conference today, after chairing the Economic Action Council (EAC) meeting here.

