Covid-19: Thai Embassy in KL urges Thai Muslims who attended Sri Petaling event to get tested

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has issued an urgent advisory to all 132 Thai Muslims who were present at a recent religious gathering at Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur to get themselves tested for Covid-19 “as soon as possible”, a report today said.

According to Thai paper Bangkok Post, this warning was issued by Thai Ambassador Narong Sasithorn on Friday, with the embassy believing that some of the 132 Thai attendees of the February 27 to March 2 event titled “Jhor Qudamak and Ulamak Malaysia 2020” are currently still in Malaysia.

The Thai Embassy reportedly urged its citizens who had attended the event and were still in Malaysia to get tested at the nearest designated hospital and to contact the embassy at its hotline 017-700-48 or Malaysia’s national Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre.

The Thai attendees were also told to quarantine themselves until they receive the Covid-19 test results, and that they may have to be quarantined for 14 days at state quarantine centres in Malaysia, the report said.

The Bangkok Post said the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur had so far not been contacted by any of the 132 Thai citizens who attended the mass religious gathering, but also noted that an official from Thailand’s Narathiwat province confirmed that authorities had contacted some of the 132.

An estimated 16,000 people had attended the “itjimak tabligh” gathering at the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, with 14,500 being Malaysians and the rest being foreigners from the region.

As of yesterday, Malaysia had a total tally of 238 Covid-19 cases, including 36 who have since fully recovered and 77 who tested positive after attending the Sri Petaling event.

More than 30 Covid-19 cases in Brunei are linked to this event, while Singapore also confirmed new cases involving its citizens who had participated in the event.