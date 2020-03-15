After news on Sarikei MP, Sarawak DAP’s Bandar Kuching MP says had direct contact with Covid-19 patient

DAP’s Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii today announced that he was notified of his close contact with a Covid-19 patient. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — DAP’s Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii today announced that he was notified of his close contact with a Covid-19 patient, confirming that he will follow the state health department’s advice on what to do.

In a brief Facebook post this morning, Dr Yii said he was “just informed” that he had “direct contact” with a patient that was just tested positive for the Covid-19, with the date of the direct contact and also last contact being March 2.

“Thus the 14 days incubation period since my last contact with him will finish tomorrow (16/3),” he wrote on his Facebook page, without disclosing who the patient was.

“I will continue to take the necessary precautions including self-isolation and personal hygiene. I am in contact with the State Health Department and will continue to follow their advice.

“Do not panic, take the necessary precautions and together we will get through this,” he added.

Dr Yii also attached an official definition of patient under investigation (PUI) as being someone who experienced Covid-19 symptoms and either had travelled to affected countries in the 14 days before the illness started or who had close contact with a Covid-19 patient in the 14 days before the illness started.

Dr Yii’s announcement comes after fellow DAP colleague and Sarikei MP Wong Ling Biu was yesterday reported to be a PUI for Covid-19 in Sibu Hospital in Sarawak.

Earlier today, news portal Malaysiakini reported that Wong had tested positive for Covid-19.

Wong was reported to have attended several political meetings in Kuala Lumpur from February 29 until last week.

As of yesterday, Sarawak had a total of nine confirmed Covid-19 cases that were all linked to the mass religious gathering known as “ijtimak tabligh” at the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur between February 28 and March 1.