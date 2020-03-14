Slander against Guan Eng's son to hide Perikatan's weakness, says DAP man

DAP’s Steven Sim says he he expects his party to be subject to more ‘dirty politics’ following the allegation against Lim Guan Eng's son by blogger ‘Papagomo’. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 ― The ruling Perikatan Nasional bloc is resorting to slander to divert attention away from its incompetent handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and failure to revive the economy, a DAP leader alleged today.

Steven Sim, MP for Bukit Bendera, said he expects his party to be subject to more “dirty politics” following the allegation against DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng's son by blogger “Papagomo”.

“At a time when the PN government is unable to deal with the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, the economy is tanking and the loss in public confidence in a government without a mandate, Umno and its friends in Muafakat Nasional as well as Barisan Nasional will intensify its slanderous attacks and manufacture of fake news,” he said in a statement.

“Pakatan Harapan leaders, particularly the DAP, will be the victims of their dirty politics.”

The Umno blogger, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, claimed in an article posted recently on firebrand website MalaysiaToday.net that Lim's son had been detained by the Singaporean immigration for carrying RM2 million cash.

The Malaysian police have said the allegation is false.

“The purpose of this despicable tactic is none other than to divert public attention as the internal strife and instability of the current government becomes more obvious,” Sim remarked.

Papagomo has lost several libel suits to the DAP in the past.

This morning the Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador dismissed the accusation against Lim's son as “fake” and “untrue”.