Perak to announce new mentri besar tomorrow

IPOH, March 12 — The Perak Palace will announce the name of the new Perak mentri besar tomorrow morning, it said in a statement.

This comes after Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, earlier today had a meeting with the leaders of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Umno and PAS in Perak.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new mentri besar will held at the Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar after Friday prayers tomorrow.

The Perak State Secretariat Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim said that the Perak Sultan has given his consent on the matter.

“The Sultan has given his consent for the appointment and swearing-in ceremony of the 13th Perak mentri besar.

“The ceremony will be held on March 13, Friday (tomorrow), at 3pm,” he said in a statement.

Earlier today, the Sultan summoned the leaders of Bersatu, Umno and PAS in Perak to an audience at Istana Kinta here.

They were Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad and Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria.

The three leaders have been nominated by their respective parties for the mentri besar post after the three parties reached an agreement to form a new state government under the Perikatan Nasional bloc.