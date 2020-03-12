Only light vehicles allowed on Jalan Tangkak-Segamat Bridge in Johor due to structural cracks

TANGKAK, March 12 — The Jalan Tangkak-Segamat bridge, near the entrance to the Gunung Ledang Resort, is currently open to only light vehicles due to structural cracks.

Johor Public Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri said cracks on the five pillars and beam of the 22-metre long bridge had gotten worse since early this year after they were first detected last year.

“The FT023/038/10 bridge, built 66 years ago, has the capacity to handle vehicles weighing up to 36 tonnes only. It is believed that the cracks appeared when vehicles weighing between 50 tonnes and 70 tonnes began to use it,” he told reporters while inspecting the bridge today.

Also present was the state Public Works Department (JKR) director Ir Mohd Said Sidik.

Mohd Solihan said that based on the forensic investigation by the JKR headquarters on Feb 26, there were serious structural cracks on the bridge.

As such, JKR has recommended that the bridge, which is accessed by an average of 10,000 vehicles daily including between 10 and 20 per cent heavy vehicles, be restricted to only light vehicles not exceeding three tonnes.

For heavy vehicles, there are three alternative routes from Tangkak to Segamat and back.

The first option is via Bandar Tangkak-Jalan Muar-Segamat (FT023)-Jalan Bekoh (J123)-Jalan Chohong-Nyalas (M15)- Jalan Asahan (M125)-Jalan Asahan-Jementah (J277)-Jalan Muar-Segamat (FT023)- Bandar Segamat.

The second is via Bandar Tangkak-Jalan Muar-Segamat (FT023)-Jalan Parit Kasan-Sagil (J194)-Jalan Sungai Mati-Bukit Serampang (J33)-Jalan Sengkang (J143)-Jalan Kampung Teratai (J188)-Jalan Durian Chondong (J34)-Jalan Muar-Segamat (FT023)-Bandar Segamat and the third is through Bukit Gambir Toll-Jalan Sungai Mati-Bukit Serampang (J33)-Jalan Sengkang (J143)-Jalan Kampung Teratai (J188)-Jalan Durian Chondong (J34)-Jalan Muar-Segamat (FT023)-Bandar Segamat.

In the meantime, Mohd Solihan said they were in the process of building a 30-metre bridge, costing between RM8 million and RM10 million, and that it should be ready in two years.

“We view this (the cracks) as an emergency, so we want to speed it (construction) up. The technical team has already completed preliminary checks and we expect construction to begin in five months’ time at the latest,” he added. — Bernama