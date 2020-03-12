Home Ministry to strengthen security control at Malaysia’s borders

Passengers wearing masks at KLIA March 10, 2020. The Home Ministry said it will focus on strengthening security control at the country’s borders. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 12 — The Home Ministry will focus on strengthening security control at the country’s borders, its newly minted Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said.

“Strengthening border controls is vital to safeguard the country’s sovereignty against intrusion by external elements,” he said when speaking at the ministry’s 2019 Excellent Service Award (APC) ceremony here today.

Also present was Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Hamzah said in an effort to strengthen border controls, the ministry would holistically look into various aspects of border management including human resource needs as well as financial and asset management.

He said a single border agency would also be set up to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the national border security control.

Meanwhile, asked on whether cases involving the 12 former detainees allegedly linked to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) group would be reviewed, Hamzah said a briefing on the matter would be held by top officers from various agencies under the ministry including the police.

“If we have to take appropriate action, then stern action will be taken. The action will be in accordance with existing laws and the Federal Constitution,” he said. — Bernama