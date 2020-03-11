Muhyiddin says ready to meet Dr M for country’s sake

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at Prime Minister Office’s in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today shared with the media the contents of a letter he had written to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressing his intention to meet with the former prime minister.

At the press conference after having chaired the maiden Cabinet meeting of his new government at Perdana Putra building here, Muhyiddin said he had indicated his readiness to meet with Dr Mahathir at any time and anywhere in the best interest of the nation.

“First of all, I prayed for the good health of Tun (Dr Mahathir) and his family. Secondly, I expressed my apology if any of the events of the last few days had hurt his feelings.

“Thirdly, I requested to meet with Yang Amat Berbahagia Tun if he had the time. However, I received his reply stating that the time has not come for a meeting,” he said.

Muhyiddin also said that he wanted Dr Mahathir to endorse the new government.

“We have formed this government and want Tun (Dr Mahathir) to endorse this government, that is the government for the people. It is legal, it is constitutional,” he said.

Muhyiddin said he is thankful to Dr Mahathir for having reportedly said that the government under his (Muhyiddin’s) leadership will can last until the next general election.

The prime minister said the focus now is on strengthening the Perikatan Nasional government for the benefit of the people.

“Tun said that this cabinet will last until the next election comes. Thank you to Tun for his comment.

“People are hoping that this government will deliver and we promise that we will deliver. If you want to have a snap election, I don’t want that. This is not the right time. We are here to serve. I wish that everybody, not just Tun, gives us all the encouragement so that we do what is best for all,” he said.

A Malay daily today reported Dr Mahathir as having said that Muhyiddin’s government can last until the 15th General Election. GE15 is due by 2023. — Bernama