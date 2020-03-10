Nancy Shukri: I’m still same old me

Nancy Shukri was appointed tourism minister yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, March 10 — Batang Sadong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that her appointment as a minister at the federal level announced today will not waive her commitment from the people who had voted her to become a parliamentarian for the last three terms.

In a statement released late last night, she thanked the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for their trust in appointing her as the minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“To my constituents in Batang Sadong, I am still the same Nancy Shukri you know and will continue to serve you in my capacity as the Member of Parliament of Batang Sadong,” she said in the statement.

With the appointment, she said that she was committed to come up with effective solutions and long term economic measures to manage the nation’s tourism, which are now undergoing the challenging time.

“I believe our economy is resilient enough to face these challenges and with this new Cabinet line-up, we shall take advantage of all opportunities available to persevere through this crisis,” she added. — Bernama