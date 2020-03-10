Expecting no interference? Your appointment was political, Bung tells finance minister Tengku Zafrul

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin today has accused Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s appointment as finance minister as a political move. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin today has accused Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s appointment as finance minister as a political move.

“The finance minister who was newly appointed had in his speech, said that there would be no political interference in his ministry.

“He doesn’t realise that his appointment was a political move. If this is his stand, then he should open his own ministry,” Bung posted.

Bung’s tweet came after Zafrul reportedly expressed hope that he would be able to carry out his role without political interference.

“I am not a politician. I hope I will be able to do what I need to do and focus on my immediate challenges,” Zafrul was quoted saying by CNA.

Zafrul, 46, has 24 years of experience in the financial industry.

Finance Minister Senator Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz speaks to reporters on his first day as Finance Minister in Putrajaya 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The former CIMB group chief executive will be assisted by two deputy finance ministers; Umno’s Kudat MPD Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri and Paya Besar MP Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

He was one of the two non-politicians appointed to the Perikatan Nasional Cabinet.

Bung had earlier complaints of the absence of top Sabah Umno leaders in the new federal Cabinet line-up has caused some unhappiness within the party.