Perak PKR chief: Ahmad Faizal’s betrayal of Pakatan Harapan expected

Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak is seen outside the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, March 9 — Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak today said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s ‘betrayal’ does not come as a surprise as it was already expected.

Farhash, who had in the past criticised Ahmad Faizal’s performance as mentri besar and a Pakatan Harapan member, said that he has long been disappointed with the latter.

“We expected Perak to fall as we have long been disappointed with Ahmad Faizal,” he said in a statement.

“His behaviour of fooling the people can be seen the whole of last week, as he delayed in making a decision,” he added.

Farhash said while people are still hurt by the betrayal from several PKR and Bersatu leaders, they now have to face the falling of several state governments.

Earlier today, Ahmad Faizal, who is also the Perak Bersatu chairman, announced in a press conference at the Meru Casuarina Hotel here, that an agreement was reached with Umno and PAS to form the Perikatan Nasional coalition in Perak.

Ahmad Faizal also announced that former PKR Kuala Kurau assemblyman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari and independent assemblyman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi have joined Bersatu.

Commenting on Abdul Yunus’s departure, Farhash said Yunus’ decision to jump ship was also expected as he has been a ‘lone ranger’ all this while.

“I am inclined to see this as a new journey in our fight for reformation with party members that are free from the cartel and to strengthen PH,” he said.



