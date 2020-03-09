IRB uploads application forms to postpone payment, amend tax assessment for tourism sector

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has uploaded the application forms for postponement of payment and amendments to tax assessment for the tourism sector. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has uploaded the application forms for postponement of payment and amendments to tax assessment for the tourism sector at its official website, www.hasil.gov.my.

IRB, in a statement today, said the documents were uploaded following the government’s move in introducing the Economic Stimulus Package (PRE2020) to address the economic impact from the Covid-19 infection.

It said the application form to postpone payment of the assessed tax can be downloaded at http://lampiran1.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfborang/Borang_Permohonan_Penangguhan_Bayaran_Anggaran Cukai_05032020_1.pdf, while the form to apply for amendments to the tax assessment at http://lampiran1.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfborang/Borang_Permohonan_Pindaan_Anggaran_Cukai_Pada_Bulan_Ke_3_Ansuran_Dalam_Tahun_2020_05032020_1.pdf. Both the forms are in Malay.

The forms are to be completed and should be sent from March 1 to the IRB address, at LHDN, Bahagian Pengurusan Rekod dan Maklumat Percukaian, Jabatan Operasi Cukai, Menara Hasil Bangi, Aras 7, No 3 Jalan 9/10, Seksyen 9, 43650 Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor.

For any inquiry on the documents, it advised tax payers to contact the Hasil Recovery Call Centre (HRCC) at 03-8751 1000. — Bernama